Several Residents Displaced by Structure Fire in Santa Barbara

Blaze broke out in second-floor unit in building on the 400 block of West Ortega Street

Several people were displaced Monday night by a fire at a residential structure in downtown Santa Barbara.

Firefighters responded at about 8:45 p.m. to the 400 block of West Ortega Street, said Battalion Chief Robert Mercado of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The first crews on scene found light smoke coming from the second floor of the three-unit building, and pulled a hose line to attack the blaze, Mercado said.

A small fire was located in an upstairs room, and was quickly extinguished, he said.

Four to five people were affected by the fire, and were being assisted by the American Red Cross.

No injuries were reported.

Damage was estimated at $5,000, Mercado said, and the cause of the fire was under investigation.

