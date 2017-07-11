Several RVs Destroyed by Fire on State Street Near Santa Barbara

At least 3 vehicles were engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at scene on 4200 block of State Street

Several RVs were damaged or destroyed by fire on Outer State Street near Santa Barbara on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The fire broke out at about 1:45 p.m. behind a commercial building at 4267 State St., said Mike Eliason, a Fire Department spokesman.

At least three vehicles were engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene, he said. It took them about 20 minutes to knock down the flames.

Eliason said it appeared that the fire started when the owner of one of the RVs, a man in his 70s, was attempting to start the vehicle by pouring gasoline into the carburetor.

He said the man, whose name was not released, suffered second- and third-degree burns on his hands and legs.

The man was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Details on his condition were not available.

Outer State Street was shut down for a time in the area of the fire, a few blocks west of Highway 154.

At least two other RVs were damaged by the flames.

A county fire investigator was dispatched to the scene, Eliason said.

