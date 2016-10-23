Several Santa Barbara County School Districts Asking Voters to OK Bond Measures

Plaster falling off walls, kindergarten toilets in what is now high school campus, and leaky portable classrooms compounded by skunks living underneath them.

Those are some of the flaws Measure G supporters hope to fix in Orcutt and Los Alamos schools.

Orcutt Union School District voters will consider a $60 million bond in the Nov. 8 election. Measure G2016, as the Orcutt bond is called, requires more than 55 percent of voters’ approval to pass.

“In the last few years, some significant facilities needs have emerged, and Measure G can be the answer to that,” said Joe Dana, a graduate of Orcutt schools, a parent of Orcutt students and an educator who has worked 27 years for the Orcutt district.

“I’m very much a part of this district, and I’m passionate about it. I’m in it because I really think we need help with our facilities," Dana added. "I think we sincerely do.”

Since voters approved the district’s last bond in 1999, Orcutt’s school district absorbed Olga Reed Elementary School in Los Alamos and the Casmalia school campus in addition to launching Orcutt Academy High School in a former elementary campus.

Most campuses in the Orcutt district range between 55 and 70 years old, with many having aging modular classrooms at least 20 years old.

“These are classrooms that were supposed to be temporary,” said Dana, from the Yes on Measure G committee.

“They have a finite life, and we find that we really have to put more money and more time into maintaining these old modulars with every year,” Dana added.

Orcutt Academy Charter School teacher Stacey Lovell has opened her classroom on the Los Alamos campus to a stinky surprise.

"We seem to startle them when we open in the door in the morning and they spray after we come in," Lovell said. "And then we have a nice odor throughout the day."

No new schools are planned, but new facilities would include permanent classrooms for some campuses with modular buildings, and a multipurpose room at Orcutt Academy High School with a stage that would also allow recreational uses.

Other projects will fix leaky roofs, upgrade plumbing, and modernize electrical systems for 21st century needs.

Plans also call for installing fencing around campuses to better monitor visitors and lead them to check into offices.

Orcutt's district serves just shy of 5,300 students with nine campuses.

“Every school has needs. Every school will have something from the bond,” Superintendent Deborah Blow said.

A citizen’s oversight committee will be appointed to oversee bond spending.

The bond will cost property owners $30 per $100,000 of assessed valuation annually, she added.

Measure G supporters have conducted phone banks and walked precincts to urge voters to vote yes.

This is one of several school bond measures local voters are being asked to approve this fall, among approximately 200 in the state.

One reason for the many bond measures is the statewide Proposition 51, which would authorize $9 billion for new construction and modernization in the state. A local bond can provide matching money for districts seeking a piece of the state bond pie.

Orcutt district officials have worked for the past two years toward putting a bond measure before voters.

“We spent a great amount of time listening — to our community, our parents, our staff. What are our needs?” Blow said.

A facilities master plan identified millions of dollars in needed projects, but a scaled back list of the most critical needs still adds up to $90 million.

“That’s why that state bond would really help us,” Blow said, adding that a share of the state bond could boost the Measure G funding, allowing the district to do more project.

Orcutt is among several other Santa Barbara County school districts seeking bond measures this fall.

Lompoc Unified School District

Lompoc Unified School District leaders are asking voters to support a $65 million bond, dubbed Measure L.

While other districts require a 55-percent majority to pass, Measure L needs two-thirds voter approval or 66.67 percent.

The higher percentage stems from the fact that only three out of five board members agreed to put the bond on the ballot. If the bond measure proposal had earned fourth-fifths approval from the board members, Measure L could have passed with 55 percent.

Like other districts, Lompoc intends to use the funding for fixing leaky roofs, replacing aging portable classrooms, upgrading electrical systems, repairing or replacing outdated heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, upgrading playground equipment and improving campus security with cameras, lights and fences.

The district’s last bond, Measure N, passed in 2002, but much of the work done wasn’t visible, Measure L supporter Tim Harrington said.

“With this bond, people are going to see more, from simple things such as repaving school lots,” Harrington said of projects slated for funding under Measure L.

"You can’t defer, defer, defer, defer,” Harrington said of the district’s facilities.

With ceiling tiles falling down and holes in the walls, Harrington said, the rundown campuses don’t inspire students to do their best, he added.

The tax rate will range from zero the first year to $60 per each $100,000 of assessed valuation for future years.

Santa Maria Joint Union High School District

With major projects from a previous bond still under construction, the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District is seeking voter approval of the $114 million Measure H2016. This also will require 55-percent favorable votes to pass.

Key projects include renovating and restoring Ethel Pope Auditorium and replacing classrooms at Santa Maria High School.

Existing portable classrooms also would be replaced while classrooms would be given energy efficient air conditioning and heating systems.

Other funding would be used to upgrade and modernize classrooms and facilities at the campuses including the newest, Pioneer Valley High School.

At Righetti High School, plans call for building a practice gymnasium and performing arts facility to supply indoor athletic and performance space.

Measure L is estimated to cost property owners $30 per each $100,000 assessed valuation.

The district is still working on projects funded by Measure C2004, a $79 million bond measure that created the performing arts building at Pioneer Valley and a classroom building at Santa Maria High.

The district board just approved the contractor for the 38-classroom building.

Guadalupe Union School District

Voters in the Guadalupe Union School District will see pair of school bond measures on the ballot.

Measure M2016 would generate $5.8 million for assorted repairs, including to leaky roofs, and replacing deteriorating plumbing and heating, ventilation and air condition systems. Other projects are related to safety and security.

Measure N2016 would bring $5.65 million to modernize and upgrade classrooms and restrooms, build new classrooms and upgrade playgrounds.

Each measure needs the approval from more than 55 percent of the voters.

The Santa Barbara Unified School District has a pair of bond measures on the ballot, seeking $193 million for projects.

The Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District, through Measure K2016, is seeking $14.7 million, also for renovations projects.

District officials have held town hall meetings to explain how the money would be spent and supporters have launched an active campaign.

Those who oppose Measure K say they are against any new taxes.

