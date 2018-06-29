Several Small Vegetation Fires Reported Along Highway 154 Above Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara County and U.S. Forest Service crews respond to blazes dubbed the Windy Incident

Firefighters responded Friday afternoon to a report of several small vegetation fires burning along Highway 154 above Santa Barbara.

Crews from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and the U.S. Forest Service were dispatched at about 3:40 p.m. to the area above Windy Gap, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

Emergency dispatchers received multiple reports of spot fires along the highway, and crews found 3-4 small roadside blazes that merged together, Zaniboni said.

By 4:20 p.m., crews appeared to have gained the upper hand on the blazes, and Zaniboni said the area blackened was less than an acre.

The fire was burning in Los Padres National Forest, and was under the jurisdiction of the Forest Service, he added.

Highway 154 was shut down for a time between at Cathedral Oaks Road and at Old San Marcos Road.

A Forest Service investigator was called in to look for the cause of the fire.

