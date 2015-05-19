Several Suspects Identified in 2012 Killing of Goleta Man

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s detectives investigating the 2012 homicide of 55-year-old Peter D’Orazio of Goleta have identified several suspects believed to be involved in his murder.

Due to the active nature of the investigation, the names of the suspects are being withheld at this time, but the department can confirm that they no longer live in the area.

D’Orazio’s body was discovered inside a storage bin in a remote area of North Las Vegas on Sept. 11, 2012. Detectives believe he was murdered in Santa Barbara County and that those responsible transported him to the North Las Vegas location to discard his body and cover up the crime.

The Sheriff’s Department recently assigned additional resources to the case. The past several weeks, detectives have traveled to numerous locations to conduct interviews and have obtained additional evidence in the case.

While the homicide investigation is progressing forward, the Sheriff’s Department appreciates and continues to seek public assistance.

If you have any information that could be helpful, call the Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171.

— Kelly Hoover is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.