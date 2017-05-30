Monday, April 30 , 2018, 11:07 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Passing Vehicle Causes 2 Spot Fires Along Highway 101 on Gaviota Coast

Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Los Padres Forest Service crews respond to reported fires between El Capitan State Beach and Refugio Road

Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews respond to spot fires along Highway 101 Tuesday. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews respond to spot fires along Highway 101 Tuesday.  (Urban Hikers photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | updated logo 1:03 p.m. | May 30, 2017 | 12:04 p.m.

A vehicle reportedly caused two spot fires in the grass along northbound Highway 101 on the Gaviota Coast Tuesday morning.

Crews from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and the Los Padres National Forest were called to the area between El Capitan State Beach and Refugio Road around 11:45 a.m. for the small vegetation fires, Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

Both fires were stopped from spreading across the roadway or to heavier vegetation, he said.

Most of the responding units were canceled on the way to the scene.

Each fire burned less than a quarter of an acre and an investigator determined the fires were caused by a passing vehicle, Zaniboni said. 

The department was unsure what exactly started the two fires, but they were obviously caused by a passing vehicle, he noted. 

A Santa Barbara County vehicle was cutting grass in the area at the time, but people at the scene didn't think it caused the fires, Zaniboni said. Roadside vegetation fires can be caused by blown-out tires and other vehicle-related issues, he added. 

The California Highway Patrol also reported the multiple fires along the northbound Highway 101 lanes.

No further details were available. 

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 