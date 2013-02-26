Severed Gas Line Leaves Montecito Homes Without Service

A severed natural-gas line left more than two dozen homes without service Tuesday, according to the Montecito Fire Protection District.

Montecito firefighters responded at about 10:45 a.m. to a report that a backhoe had broken a gas main at Butterfly Lane and High Road, said district spokeswoman Geri Ventura.

Southern California Gas Co. crews were called to the scene, and were able to secure the leak at 12:50 p.m., Ventura said.

An estimated 28 homes were left without service, Ventura said, and a gas company spokesman estimated that gas would be restored to the area sometime after 2:30 p.m..

Intersections that were closed by the gas leak included Butterfly Lane-Oriole Road, Butterfly Lane-Middle Road, and High Road-Middle Road, Ventura said.

