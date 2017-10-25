Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 1:25 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Sew Santa Barbara Weaves Textile Walking Tour

By Sew Santa Barbara | October 25, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The Sew Santa Barbara Walking Tour on Saturday, Oct. 28, will visit a collection of places and people interested in sewing and/or textiles and highlight hidden gems that can be found in the city.

Follow map to discover hidden fabrics of Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
Follow map to discover hidden fabrics of Santa Barbara. (Courtesy photo)

The self-guided tour, intended to be done at the participant's own pace, begins at 9 a.m. in the Funk Zone with the annual sale at Raoul Textiles Factory, 110 Los Aguajes Ave.

The tour continues to Raoul Textiles, 136 State St., and LoveWorn, 11 Anacapa St., where Jill Johnson will be at work.

Walkers can follow along up Garden Street’s Arts Corridor and meet Megan Illgner, the Santa Barbara Seamstress, 513 Garden St., Unit G; and visit Grant House Sewing Machines and More, 336-B E. Cota St.

The route next moves into the boundary of the Presidio neighborhood to the new location of Make Smith Leather, 135 E De La Guerra St., then up State Street into the Historic Arts District.

Walkers can visit Beau Lawrence of Ace Rivington, 1114 State St. #25, before heading to the Fiber Arts October exhibit, Handspeak: Expression in Fiber, in the Central Library's Faulkner Gallery, 40 E. Anapamu St.

The tour concludes at Fine Fabrics next to the Arlington Theatre, in the Historic Theatre District.

— Sew Santa Barbara.

 
