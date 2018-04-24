Sewer Line Repair to Begin Thursday at State-La Cumbre Intersection

The City of Santa Barbara Public Works Department will close portions of the State Street and La Cumbre Road intersection beginning Thursday morning to repair a collapsed sewer main line.

The repair work is expected to continue through Friday and will be conducted from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

One lane of traffic will be open in each direction; however, traffic delays are be expected. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

The city appreciates your patience while we make repairs to the city’s sanitary sewer system that allows us to continue to provide reliable wastewater disposal service for our customers.

For questions about the project, please contact supervising civil engineer Amanda Flesse at 805.564.5424 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Amanda Flesse is a project engineer for the City of Santa Barbara.