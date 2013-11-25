Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 4:32 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Sexual-Battery Suspects Now Facing Robbery, Other Charges

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | November 25, 2013 | 4:50 p.m.

Edgar Jesus Rojas
Edgar Jesus Rojas

Two Santa Barbara-area gang members arrested last week for alleged sexual-battery are facing new charges after being linked to several other crimes, including armed robbery, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Edgar Jesus Rojas, 18, and Jose Angel Moran, 19, were being held at Santa Barbara County Jail, with bail set at $90,000, said Sgt. Riley Harwood.

Rojas and Moran were arrested Wednesday after a 52-year-old Santa Barbara woman reported that she was accosted as she exited a bus on the city's Lower Eastside.

The victim was followed by the suspects, who started harassing her with catcalls, Harwood said.

Rojas allegedly groped the victim, touching one of her clothed intimate body parts, while she was walking in the 300 block of South Voluntario Street.

Moran then blocked the victim’s movement on the sidewalk while Rojas made a lewd remark and tried to grope the victim again, Harwood said.

Responding officers located Rojas and Moran on the rear stairway of an apartment building, and they were taken into custody.

The two were found to be in possession of property that was believed to be stolen, Harwood said, including mail and costume jewelry that were taken earlier in the day from an unlocked vehicle on the 1100 block of Indio Muerto Street.

Jose Angel Moran
Jose Angel Moran

They also had two cell phones, a flashlight, and papers that were taken during an armed robbery earlier in the evening, Harwood said.

"In that incident Rojas, armed with a knife, and Moran, armed with a crowbar, identified themselves as gang members, and robbed a 27-year old man, who is a Santa Barbara resident, on the 200 block of South Voluntario Street," Harwood said. 

The pair were booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of robbery, participation in a criminal street gang, petty theft and possession of stolen property, Harwood said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 