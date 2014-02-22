5-Foot-6 Suspect At Large in Alleged Isla Vista Sexual Assault

Authorities are searching for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a woman outside a party early Saturday in Isla Vista.

According to UCSB police, a woman reported she had been sexually assaulted by a man she had met outside a party in the 6500 block of Del Playa Drive.

The attack happened about 1 a.m. when officers say the suspect took the victim behind a vehicle and assaulted her.

The suspect was last seen fleeing west on Del Playa Drive.

The man was described as being 5-foot-6-inches tall with a thin build, dark hair and brown eyes.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact UCSB police at 805.893.3446, or click here for the sheriff’s confidential tip line.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.