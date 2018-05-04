Santa Maria Police Investigating Sexual Assault

A suspect was in custody in connection with a sexual assault that occurred Friday morning, Santa Maria police Lt. Russ Mengel said.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., officers were sent to the 1400 block of East Main Street to investigate a sexual assault that had just occurred.

Officers contacted the victim and searched the area for the suspect, Mengel said.

Police were not able to find the man, who was described as being between 5 feet, 8 inches and 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and was wearing dark clothing.

Officers and detectives spent Friday contacting businesses and residences in the area for addition information or evidence, Mengel said.

Late Friday afternoon, Mengel said a suspect had been taken into custody, but said further information would not be released until after police had conducted photo lineups.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact the Police Department tip line at 805.928.3781, ext. 2677.

