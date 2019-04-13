Rates of Sexually Transmitted Diseases Climbing in Santa Barbara County

Mirroring state and national trends, sexually transmitted diseases are on the rise in Santa Barbara County.

According to the county Public Health Department, the number of cases of gonorrhea has been increasing significantly, with 334 reported cases in 2015, 318 in 2016, 380 in 2017 and 499 in 2018.

Gonorrhea can infect men and women and leads to infections in the genitals, rectum and throat, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The infection is very common, especially among people ages 15 to 24, according to the CDC.

About 41 percent of the cases in Santa Barbara County were among Latinos, 30 percent among whites, and 23 percent among Asians and Pacific Islanders.

Other STDs also are a problem in the county, officials say. There were 23 cases of HIV in 2016 and 26 in 2018. Overall, there are 545 people in Santa Barbara County living with HIV, with 61 percent of them on the South Coast.

Syphilis cases totaled 40 in 2016, but jumped to 43 in 2017 before falling to 33 in 2018. Chlamydia cases totaled 2,301 in 2015, 2,291 in 2016, 2,292 in 2017 and 2,119 in 2018.

Among those diagnosed with chlamydia, 85 percent were younger than age 30. About 70 percent of gonorrhea cases involved people younger than age 30.

“STDs are preventable,” Public Health Department spokeswoman Jackie Ruiz said in a statement. “Undiagnosed and untreated STDs can cause many harmful, often irreversible, and costly clinical complications such as reproductive health problems, cancer and transmission of HIV infection.”

Statewide and nationally, she said, rates of chlamydia, gonorrhea and early syphilis have risen significantly in the past decade. She said several factors could be contributing to the rise in cases, including “not using condoms with sexual partners and not discussing STD status before engaging in sex.”

It’s also possible for someone to have an STD without any symptoms, which can lead the individual to spread the infection and not to be tested, Ruiz said.

Increased access to testing may be another factor in the rise in rates.

“When more screening is being done, it is likely you will find more illness,” Ruiz said.

April is STD Awareness Month, and the county is urging people to get tested.

