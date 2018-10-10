‘Sexually Violent Predator’ Tibor Karsai Granted Unconditional Release

Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge rules after four psychologist said the repeat rapist does not still pose a danger

After receiving opinions from four psychologists claiming Tibor “Ted” Karsai no longer poses a threat, a Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge on Wednesday said the law requires that he grant the repeat rapist an unconditional release from monitoring.

Karsai, 64, labeled a sexually violent predator, has lived in the Santa Maria Valley for more than five years under decreasing levels of monitoring.

Since 2015, he has resided on a ranch at 5935 Dominion Road, southeast of Orcutt.

He spent 18 years in state prison after being found guilty of a second forcible rape involving a stranger and was released by Placer County over the objections of Santa Barbara County officials.

Earlier this year, Karsai, who has been represented by Deputy Public Defender Brian Carroll, asked the court to end his monitoring.

Deputy District Attorney John MacKinnon said the California law set a standard that requires the determination a sexually violent predator remains at risk of committing the crime again.

“Obviously, the respondent is not cured and remains a higher risk than just the general community," MacKinnon said. "However, the standard is whether or not he is a serious risk At this time, based on the reports from the various psychologists, the People are unable to proceed further."

He added that asking for a jury trial would be frivolous without any experts to testify in favor of continuing Karsai’s supervision.

Judge Gustavo Lavayen also noted the experts’ opinions after evaluations conducted in recent months and rules regarding the sexually violent predator program.

One psychologist described Karsai’s reintegration into society as remarkable, the judge said.

“The legal standard created by the Legislature and before the court is whether the evidence proves beyond a reasonable doubt the respondent remains dangerous to others and is at serious risk of reoffending,” Lavayen said.

Without that evidence, a court must release the person unconditionally, he added.

The first opinion came from a Liberty Healthcare Corp. expert. The court then appointed two other psychologists from the Department of State Hospitals to evaluate Karsai.

And the District Attorney’s Office hired another psychologist, who had involvement in the sexually violent program in the state.

“All four experts have rendered the same opinion, which is that the respondent no longer represents a danger to the community, and that it’s likely he will not engage in sexually violent predator behavior in the future,” Lavayen said.

Those reports were the only evidence presented in the case, with nothing supporting continuing the supervision, the judge said.

Karsai must continue to provide his information to the California’s Megan’s Law sex offender registry, Lavayen added.

Upon his release from a state mental hospital and return to Santa Barbara County in 2013, Karsai was listed as a transient living in a recreational vehicle, with supervision from Liberty Healthcare representatives.

The sexually violent predator designation stems from Karsai's lengthy criminal history.

In 1974, he was convicted of forcibly raping a 19-year-old woman in Santa Barbara and was paroled three years later to San Luis Obispo.

He later was convicted of the forcible rape of a 16-year-old girl in Auburn in Placer County, and sentenced to 26 years in state prison in 1982.

In 1985, Karsai and another inmate escaped from Donovan Vocational Institution in San Diego. They were arrested shortly after, and returned to prison for an additional 7-year term.

After completing his prison sentence, Karsai was transferred to a state mental hospital and designated as a sexually violent predator.

That designation is assigned after a conviction of a sexually violent offense involving one or more victims, a diagnosis of a mental disorder that makes a person a danger to the health and safety of others, and a belief a defendant will engage in sexually violent criminal behavior again.

As the end of his confinement neared, a lengthy legal battle occurred between Placer County and the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office, which twice went all the way to the state Supreme Court.

Opposition also came from the Santa Barbara rape victim's mother, who expressed fears about his release and skepticism about his rehabilitation.

New stories about the man's pending release in the local community also sparked worry for an Orcutt woman who recalled being raped at the age of 13 in Goleta by the man she knew as Ted Karsai.

