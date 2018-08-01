Sexually Violent Predator Tibor Karsai to Undergo 3rd Psychological Evaluation

A convicted rapist now living in the Santa Maria Valley will undergo a third psychological evaluation before a Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge rules whether to end his supervision.

Tibor Karsai, 64, appeared on Wednesday before Judge Timothy Staffel in a Santa Maria courtroom for a brief hearing, where Deputy District Attorney John McKinnon said he wanted time to have another psychologist assess Karsai.

Karsai’s attorney, Brian Carroll, noted that two others doctors who previously examined his client determined the man successfully completed the terms of his conditional release and no longer represented a threat to the public.

The defense attorney added that his client had hoped to get his request resolved Wednesday, although MacKinnon noted the statutes allow the prosecution to seek an independent evaluation.

Upon his release from a state mental hospital and return to Santa Barbara County in 2013, Karsai was listed as a transient living in a recreational vehicle with supervision from Liberty Healthcare Corporation representatives.

Two years later, Karsai moved to ranch property at 5935 Dominion Road, southeast of Orcutt, where the supervision remained but at a reduced level.

The strict evaluation stems from the Karsai's lengthy criminal history. In 1974, he was convicted of forcibly raping a 19-year-old woman in Santa Barbara and was paroled three years later to San Luis Obispo.

He later was convicted of the forcible rape of a 16-year-old girl in Auburn in Placer County, and sentenced to 26 years in state prison in 1982.

In 1985, Karsai and another inmate escaped from Donovan Vocational Institution in San Diego. They were arrested shortly after, and returned to prison for an additional 7-year term.

After completing his prison sentence, Karsai was transferred to a state mental hospital and designated as a sexually violent predator.

That designation is assigned after a conviction of a sexually violent offense involving one or more victims, a diagnosis of a mental disorder that makes a person a danger to the health and safety of others, and a belief a defendant will engage in sexually violent criminal behavior again.

As the end of his confinement neared, a lengthy legal battle occurred between Placer County and the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office, which twice went all the way to the state Supreme Court.

Opposition also came from the Santa Barbara rape victim's mother, who expressed fears about his release and skepticism about his rehabilitation.

New stories about the man's pending release in the local community also sparked worry for an Orcutt woman who recalled being raped at the age of 13 in Goleta by the man she knew as Ted Karsai

Despite strong objections from the District Attorney’s Office, Karsai was released in Santa Barbara County as a transient in April 2013.

In 2015, Karsai moved to the ranch in eastern Santa Maria Valley, and his around-the-clock monitoring ended with his relocation to a fixed residence.

In May, after Karsai's request to end his ongoing supervision, a judge appointed two doctors from the Department of State Hospitals (DSH), who determined Karsai does not remain a danger to the health and safety of others, and likely will not engage in sexually violent criminal behavior.

Liberty Healthcare representatives monitoring Karsai had a similiar opinion.

The District Attorney's Office will hire a third doctor to evaluate Karsai in the coming weeks, MacKinnon said.

To continue conditional release supervision, authorities must show the sexually violent predator remains a substantial danger of committing crimes again.

MacKinnon said he will try to get the evaluation and report done before the next scheduled hearing at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 5.

Whether the monitoring is stopped or continued, Karsai will continue to appear on the California Megan's Law sex offender registry.

As someone deemed a sexually violent predator, he must register monthly, MacKinnon said. By comparison, others on the registry must check in yearly or once they move to a new address..

Karsai's case marks the first sexually violent predator handled in the Santa Barbara County court system.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.