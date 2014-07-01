Sexy Sandwich Productions Holding Auditions for Fall Play

Sexy Sandwich Productions, a local nonprofit company, is looking for actors for its fifth local play set to premiere at Center Stage Theater in late October.
Ember, the second installment of The Wilde Circus anthology, is seeking people of all genders age 18 or older to fill several dynamic roles.
Auditions will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. July 9 at Center Stage Theater above Paseo Nuevo.
To schedule an audition, please email [email protected] or visit Sexysandwichsb.com for more information.
— Meighann Helene represents Sexy Sandwich Productions.