Shad Springer Appointed Acting Public Works Director for Santa Maria

Santa Maria City Manager Rick Haydon is pleased to announce the appointment of Shad Springer as the city’s new acting public works director.

Springer’s first day in this position was Monday, June 30.

He succeeds David Whitehead, who retired as the public works director last Friday after 22 years of city service.

Springer has served seven years with the city as a principal civil engineer. He has had key roles in numerous construction projects, including the new Police Department building, Public Library, Transit Center, the Union Valley Parkway and the construction of two new city fire stations.

He also is the city’s staff representative for the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments.

He previously worked as the assistant public works director at the City of Bullhead, Ariz., and prior to that as the Engineering Division manager. He also has experience as a county planning manager and assistant county engineer in Sheridan County, Wyo.

Springer holds a master’s degree in public administration. He also is a licensed professional engineer and a certified floodplain manager.

— Mark van de Kamp is a public information officer for the City of Santa Maria.