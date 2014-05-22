Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 9:12 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Business

ShadowMaps Takes Top Prizes in UCSB’s New Venture Competition

Donations allow Technology Management Program to award nearly $40,000 in cash to aspiring student entrepreneurs

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | May 22, 2014 | 10:30 p.m.

A startup company with software that ups the accuracy of GPS coordinates on smartphones took home the top prize — and the most cash — Thursday evening during UC Santa Barbara’s 15th annual New Venture Competition.

ShadowMaps, a cloud-based service software, won the $10,000 grand prize and an additional $10,000 super-sized cardboard check for coming in first place in one of two categories in this year’s Technology Management Program contest for would-be student entrepreneurs.

Another startup, Salty Girl Seafood, may not have come in first, but the group also made off with a big bite of the $40,000 in cash awards.

The four-hour finale at UCSB’s Corwin Pavilion featured 10-minute pitches from six finalist teams, divided evenly into either the “Tech Push” or “Market Pull” categories depending on whether ventures were based on technology or a new idea to solve a gap in the current marketplace.

A panel of four experts had the honor of asking questions and narrowing down a field that already had been whittled down from 22 small groups of undergraduate and graduate students, who competed in the New Venture Fair last month.

Different this year was that almost all finalists were graduate students.

“This is such an exceptional bunch,” TMP program manager Mike Panesis said.

The Tech Push category featured a startup whose scientific breakthrough aimed to better generate clots in blood-loss cases to save lives (Cayuga Biotech) and another that presented a new approach to generating white light (Fluency Lighting Technologies).

Salty Girl
Salty Girl Seafood co-founders Norah Eddy, left, and Laura Johnson explain their business idea, which would create an online marketplace connecting restaurant chefs with the fishermen who catch the seafood they serve. Their team won $12,500 in awards in Thursday's New Venture Competition finals. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)

Both teams presented such good business plans that judges couldn’t choose, and awarded each a $2,000 prize and tie for second place.

ShadowMaps and its team of Andrew Irish, Daniel Iland, Jason Isaacs and Dayton Horvath nabbed first place in Tech Push, earning $10,000.

The group’s software, which supplements GPS in urban environments with a special algorithm and 3D maps, could reduce the GPS error by 10 times, an issue Horvath dubbed “the shadowing problem.”

First place in the Market Pull category — and the accompanying $5,000 — went to Bottle Branders, a startup hoping to help small breweries distribute beer with better advertising and improved quality by creating growler tap and magnetic labeling and bottle products.

Salty Girl Seafood, a sustainable seafood company that sources seafood products directly from fishermen and ships them direct to chefs, took the $2,500 second-place prize in that category, and the $1,000 third-place award went to Echo, a smartphone application allowing customers to order and pay at a restaurant with Bluetooth.

Salty Girl Seafood members Norah Eddy, Laura Johnson, Gina Auriemma and Andreas Viggen also earned the $5,000 People’s Choice award and a $5,000 Elings Prize, given by Virgil Elings himself and determined by “luck” — literally pulling a name out of a hat.

The group will put money to work creating an online marketplace that requires participation from both chefs and fishermen.

“If you don’t know when your seafood was caught, you have no idea how fresh it is,” said Eddy, who co-founded the venture.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 