Shaelan Murison Scores Again; UCSB Women Blank Brown

Soccer

Since allowing a goal to Sacramento State in the 58th minute of their season opener in Las Vegas, the UC Santa Barbara women's soccer team has shut out opponents for 320 minutes and 35 seconds of play.

Sunday afternoon's 1-0 victory over Brown University became the latest addition to that tally, as a goal from junior forward Shaelan Murison in the 4th minute of play ended up being what separated both teams in the afternoon affair.

Murison has scored in all four wins for the Gauchos.

UCSB allowed only seven shots and four corner kicks, with freshman goalkeeper Natalie Hill required to make four saves to earn the Gauchos their third consecutive clean sheet.

From the opening whistle, the Gaucho attack peppered Brown's senior goalkeeper Christine Etzel with shots, with Murison and senior right back Mallory Hromatko forcing a pair of saves in the opening minutes of play.

Then, junior winger Katherine Sheehy received a pass from junior defender Sophia Dertorossian after the Bears cleared a Gaucho corner, which she sent up to Hromatko on the right wing. The Gaucho right back carried it to the endline and sent in a cross to the left side of the penalty area, which Murison buried with a first time shot into the top right corner to give UCSB the lead.

Brown responded with some offensive activity of their own by earning three corner kicks and recording two shots on target within the span of a few minutes, but the home side's defense held their own and kept the Bears away from goal.