Soccer

Shaelan Murison Scores in Final Seconds to Lift UCSB Over Cal State Fullerton

By UCSB Sports Information | October 19, 2018 | 11:20 p.m.

The UC Santa Barbara women's soccer team (10-6, 3-2 Big West) has relied on last-second moments throughout the season to get to where they are.

Go back two games ago and there's the game against UC Riverside, in which junior forward Shaelan Murison broke Highlander hearts in the 84th minute.

Revisit UCSB's first match of September and you'll find the three-goal comeback against Cal that culminated with senior midfielder Madeline Gibson scoring the golden goal in the 96th minute.

On Friday night, they added another late win to the story of their season with their 2-1 triumph over Cal State Fullerton (3-11-2, 0-4-1 Big West), this one being perhaps the most important of them all as it draws them three points closer to their return to the Big West Conference Tournament for the first time since 2015.

Gibson's goal in the 44th minute and Murison's dead ball strike with four seconds to go in regulation cancelled out Fullerton midfielder Sarah Davidson's 76th minute equalizer to give the Gauchos their third win in Big West Conference play.

"It felt really good," Gibson said of her goal. "We've been struggling to score early in our past few games, so it was nice to get one in the first half to break things open. We have a really good team this year and everyone is passionate about wanting to get to the tournament so the excitement on the field is very present."

UCSB had several opportunities to go up by two in the second half, most notably in the 66th minute when Fullerton goalkeeper Tianna Sanders saved a Murison shot.

However, for all the work done defensively by the Gauchos to keep the clean sheet intact, the Titans still found a way to break through for the leveler when DeWeese parried a shot from midfielder Haley Brown into the path of Davidson, who put her chance away in the 76th minute to put Fullerton back into the match.

It looked like the Gauchos were headed for their fourth overtime affair of the year, but UCSB earned a free kick from 30 yards out with just four seconds left on the scoreboard at Harder Stadium. Lining up directly behind the ball was Murison, who stepped up and came away with the game-winner, her fifth of the season, after she shot into the middle of goal and the ball bounced under Sanders into the back of the net.

