Shake Up Your Workout Routine This Fall With Belly Dance at the SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning

Tired of the same old workout routine?

Shake it up outside of your comfort zone, get fit, and have fun in a new and exciting class at SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning, Belly Dance and Dances of the Middle East.

Taught by Alexandra King, Santa Barbara’s award-winning belly dance instructor, and former dance director of the UCSB Middle East Dance Ensemble, this eight-week class on the ancient art of belly dance will spice up your life.

Explore the historic roots of the fast paced, intricate, and challenging art and understand how its origination in India has grown into a masterpiece all around the world.

Worried your dance skills and lack of rhythm will be an issue? This beginner class is open to everyone, as we encourage all to come explore and learn something new.

Apart from body rolling, shimmying, and hip shaking, take this opportunity to discover the history of belly dance as a worldwide phenomenon and considered by many, the oldest dance form on the planet!

Did you know?

Modern belly dance includes cultural and geographical influences from Turkey, Egypt, North Africa and the United States where it has developed into a modern, sophisticated dance art.

The Ghawazee, a matriarchal tribe of gypsies who, like Spain’s gitana, fostered and preserved the art of belly dance in its pure form style of belly dance.

Other forms of dance like Flamenco, the grandchild of belly dance, originated from the stylistic techniques you will develop in this class.

Belly dancing is considered the Goddess dance; Now is your chance to bring out the inner goddess in you.

And Men: Don’t let that fool you! King explains that, in public performance in the 19th and 20th centuries, most belly dancers were actually men! Men still perform in Turkey and we want you to perform with us at the CLL.

In fact, men preserved belly dancing throughout the years. Without their dedication, the belly dance would not be as influential as it is today.

Become amazed with how much you will learn in the eight-week class with King’s expertise and knowledge of Belly Dance.

Come away with the incredible benefits of an enjoyable dance technique and complete cultural experience.

The class takes place on Wednesdays, starting Sept. 16, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Schott Center Auditorium, 310 Padre St. in Santa Barbara. Admission is $48.

Register online here or contact [email protected] for more information.

— Flannery Hill is a Senior Account Executive at SurfMedia Communications.