Central Coast Shakespeare Festival Presents Classical Laughs

Central Coast Shakespeare Festival will present its fifth season with two comedies, As You Like It and The Three Musketeers, performed under the stars July 12-Aug. 4 at Filipponi Ranch, 1850 Calle Joaquin Road, San Luis Obispo.

Pack a picnic meal, bring lawn chairs, warm clothes and blankets. Filipponi Ranch wines are available for purchase, so please, no outside alcohol.

New this year, there will be short pre-show music sets on Friday nights, and Beda’s Biergarten will be onsite selling hearty German fare on Friday and Sunday nights. Piemonte’s Deli will return Thursday and Saturday nights selling deli salads and deli combo boxes.

As You Like It: Shakespeare’s popular pastoral comedy has it all — love, lust, and cross-dressing tomfoolery.

The Three Musketeers: This adaptation, by Linda Alper, Douglas Langworthy and Penny Metropolus, of Alexander Dumas’ epic tale reflects a Shakespearean sensibility with its larger-than-life heroes and sense of humor. It promises swordplay, romance, and perhaps a food fight or two.

Tickets are $12-$20 with pay-what-you-can-Thursdays discounts for students, children ages 12 and under, and seniors.

For tickets and information, visit centralcoastshakespeare.org. Box Office opens one hour before each performance.

— Zoe Saba for Central Coast Shakespeare Festival.