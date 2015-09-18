Friday, April 6 , 2018, 6:52 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 
Shakespeare in the Park to Get Sweet with ‘Eddie Pez Rex’ Performance

Tyler X Koontz as King Eddie Pez Rex & Katherine Wehler as Queen Jojo in Eddie Pez Rex.
Tyler X Koontz as King Eddie Pez Rex & Katherine Wehler as Queen Jojo in Eddie Pez Rex. (Wyoming Theater Festival photo)
By Gerry Hansen for Shakespeare in the Park | September 18, 2015 | 1:04 p.m.

Shakespeare in the Park is a UCSB program that brings classical drama to the heart of Isla Vista, providing free, family-friendly productions to the lovely setting of the Anisq'Oyo' Park amphitheater since 2011.  

Eddie Pez Rex is SIP’s sixth summer Commedia production.  

Eddie Pez Rex is a Commedia dell’arte adaptation of Sophocles’s tragedy, Oedipus Rex, which was written in the fifth century B.C.E.  

In this adaptation, a terrible curse has befallen the city of Treats, which can only be lifted when the murder of the famous Pastry Czar Prius is solved.  

Eddie Pez Rex, the Candy King, dedicates himself to the discovery and prosecution of Prius’s murderer, and unwittingly fulfills the prophesy that he would kill his father and marry his mother.

Eddie Pez Rex will be performed at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, and Sunday, Sept. 27, in Anisq’Oyo’ Park, Isla Vista.  

Admission is free of charge. Performances are outside in a natural amphitheater, so blankets or beach chairs are recommended.  

Please contact [email protected] for further information.

— Gerry Hansen represents Shakespeare in the Park program.

 
