Friday, April 20 , 2018, 11:57 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Shakespeare in the Park to Return to Anisq’Oyo’ Park With ‘Love’s Labour’s Lost’

The cast of “Love’s Labour’s Lost”: (back row) Christine Hamlin (Dumain) Zach Helfinstein (Longaville), Abe Karplus (Boyet), Joshua Guicherit (King Ferdinand of Navarre) and Jeremy Scharf (Berowne); (front row) Corey Carpenter (Katherine), Vi Schap (Maria), Ailyn Gonzalez (the Princess of France) and Matilda Mead (Rosaline). Click to view larger
The cast of “Love’s Labour’s Lost”: (back row) Christine Hamlin (Dumain) Zach Helfinstein (Longaville), Abe Karplus (Boyet), Joshua Guicherit (King Ferdinand of Navarre) and Jeremy Scharf (Berowne); (front row) Corey Carpenter (Katherine), Vi Schap (Maria), Ailyn Gonzalez (the Princess of France) and Matilda Mead (Rosaline). (Gustavo Melo photo)
By Gerry Hansen for Shakespeare in the Park | May 11, 2016 | 12:00 p.m.

Shakespeare in the Park, a UC Santa Barbara program that brings classical drama to the heart of Isla Vista, will present a free, family-friendly production of Love’s Labour’s Lost at the Anisq’Oyo’ Park amphitheater at 7 p.m. June 4 and 5, 2016.

The production is the culmination of the UCSB Spring course THTR 194A, taught by Gerry Hansen. The course is open to all majors, includes students from a wide variety of experience levels and involves ensemble work with an emphasis on analyzing the text though performance.

Students both perform and produce the play.

Admission is free of charge. Performances are outside in a natural amphitheater, so blankets or beach chairs are recommended.

For more information about this production or Shakespeare in the Park, contact Hansen at [email protected].

— Gerry Hansen instructs THTR 194A, the UCSB class in association with Shakespeare in the Park.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 