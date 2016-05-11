Shakespeare in the Park to Return to Anisq’Oyo’ Park With ‘Love’s Labour’s Lost’

Shakespeare in the Park, a UC Santa Barbara program that brings classical drama to the heart of Isla Vista, will present a free, family-friendly production of Love’s Labour’s Lost at the Anisq’Oyo’ Park amphitheater at 7 p.m. June 4 and 5, 2016.

The production is the culmination of the UCSB Spring course THTR 194A, taught by Gerry Hansen. The course is open to all majors, includes students from a wide variety of experience levels and involves ensemble work with an emphasis on analyzing the text though performance.

Students both perform and produce the play.

Admission is free of charge. Performances are outside in a natural amphitheater, so blankets or beach chairs are recommended.

For more information about this production or Shakespeare in the Park, contact Hansen at [email protected].

— Gerry Hansen instructs THTR 194A, the UCSB class in association with Shakespeare in the Park.