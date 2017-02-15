Shalhoub Financial Opens in Santa Barbara

WisdomPeak Investment Group, an investment counsel and management company, has announced it has officially rebranded and changed its name to Shalhoub Financial.

Michael I. Shalhoub, president, CEO of Shalhoub Financial said: “Our hope is that Shalhoub Financial will be synonymous with the values that matters most to the clients we serve.

"We are using our family name to represent our family business, whose mission it is to serve our clients and their families. We think it is a great fit. The Shalhoub family legacy is one I am proud of. My parents left a war-torn country with nothing in their pockets in search of a better life.

"The hard work ethic that my parents have is deeply engrained in me, and my hope is that I can be a very small part of making our clients lives better too," Shalhoub said.

"With the company name change, we look forward with undeterred resolve to continue to look at making this partnership and relationship work to its full potential.

"To fulfill our destiny, we must be willing to embrace who we are, where we came from, and where we want to go. I believe that together with our clients we are destined for greatness,” he said.

Shalhoub Financial is at 831 State St., Suite 200 in Santa Barbara. For more about the company, visit shalhoubfinancial.com or call 845-3448.

— Michael I. Shalhoub for Shalhoub Financial.