Shalhoub Financial Partners With Hope Refuge

Nonprofit supports survivors of human trafficking

Michael Shalhoub, left, with Hope Refuge co-founders Charles and Sally Cook at rehabilitation retreat center in Santa Barbara.
By Michael Shalhoub for Shalhoub Financial | November 1, 2017 | 11:33 a.m.

Shalhoub Financial, an investment counsel and portfolio management firm, has announced the beginning of an ongoing partnership with Hope Refuge, a Santa Barbara-based nonprofit organization.

Hope Refuge’s mission is to create a caring environment and supportive community in which human trafficking survivors can heal from the trauma of abuse, abandonment and neglect.

To learn more about this hidden, heartbreaking problem and what Hope Refuge is doing to help, visit http://hoperefuge.org/.

“This is an extraordinary undertaking, one that will take more than donations," said Michael Shalhoub, founder/CEO of Shalhoub Financial.

"We want to help bring awareness and community support around rehabilitation of these innocent victims, and look forward to devoting our time and energy to help in any way we can,” he said.

“If we can create a swell of support to help in the cause, we can show these rescued victims the love that the people of Santa Barbara have in their hearts,” Shalhoub said.

Shalhoub Financial is at 831 State St., Suite 200.

— Michael Shalhoub for Shalhoub Financial.

 

