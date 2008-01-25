Monday, June 18 , 2018, 1:22 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 

‘Shall We Gather at the River’

Local documentary puts factory farms under the microscope — and camera lens.

By Jonatha King | January 25, 2008 | 8:46 p.m.

"Mini-Chernobyls"? "Cities of animals"? Local producer/director Don McCorkell’s documentary, Shall We Gather At The River, part of this year’s Santa Barbara International Film Festival, explores how and where a huge U.S. environmental hazard is looming and its effect on human health. McCorkell draws on his experience as an 18-year legislator and attorney to attack corporate-run poultry and meat farms and the federal government for what he calls “convenient lies” and a dangerous disregard for human health.

The film builds a convincing case against factory farming as it exists today, exposing what McCorkell says are examples of corporate power, greed and government buy-offs. It examines the unregulated use of ammonia, arsenic, growth hormones, antibiotics and animal abuse, and reveals the dangers of spreading disease to humans through resulting contaminated food and ground water supplies. It also explains why bird flu has scientists so worried. Including interviews with leading U.S. lawmakers, as well as medical professionals and researchers from around the world, the film also shows how waste generated by these factory farms is destroying rivers, lakes and parts of oceans.

This is definitely not a film for those who wish to continue believing that America has the safest food and water supply in the world. Apparently, we don’t! However, the film says solutions already exist and that their implementation is simply dependent on political will and the influence of Americans willing to press government officials to do something about it.

The film had its first screening Jan. 25 and will be shown at 4 p.m. Sunday at Center Stage Theater.

Jonatha King represents Shall We Gather at The River.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 