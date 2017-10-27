Shane Hauschild Plays Standout Game in UCSB Loss to UC Irvine

Water Polo

Shane Hauschild had a huge game for the UCSB men's water polo team Friday, scoring five goals and recording seven steals, but it wasn't enough as the No. 10 Gauchos fell short against No. 6 UC Irvine, 10-9, in a Golden Coast Conference match on Friday afternoon at Campus Pool.

Hauschild was a force to be reckoned with throughout the game, and especially in the first quarter, tallying a hat-trick within the first six minutes to put the Gauchos ahead 3-2 early on.

The Anteaters tied the score on a tip-in goal early in the second quarter and outscored UCSB 3-0 in the period to take a 5-3 lead into the break.

To start the third quarter, the Gauchos took advantage of a 6-on-5 as Brannan Haket found Hauschild, who fired from beyond five-meters through the defense and into the goal.

Just as UCSB cut the deficit to one, UCI rattled off two more goals to take a 7-4 lead.

With 1:50 left in the third, Hauschild dumped in a pass to Adam Lott, who utilized an impressive backhand shot to score.

As time expired in the quarter, Cole Brosnan zipped in a goal from the right side on an assist from Chad Nelson.

UCSB's 5-2 run in the second half, capped off by a no-look, behind the head shot by Reed Cotterill, tied the game at 9-9 with just over one-minute remaining.

The Anteaters converted with 34 seconds left to take a 10-9 lead, and on the final possession of the game for UCSB, Jacob Halle fired a shot that was blocked by the defense to end the game.

Brosnan, Halle, Cotterill and Lott also scored one goal apiece to go along with Hauschild's five scores. Cotterill led the way with three drawn exclusions and Justyn Barrios finished with 11 saves.

UCI was led by three goals from Kyle Trush and 11 saves from goalie Matej Matijevic.

UCSB (9-10, 0-3 GCC) will compete in its final home game next Friday, Nov. 3 at 7:00 p.m. against Pacific.