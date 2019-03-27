Shane Lopes to Lead Laguna Blanca Middle School

Laguna Blanca School has named Shane Lopes as its new head of Middle School. Lopes’ selection culminates an extensive national search process that involved a wide representation of community members, including students, parents and faculty.

A Santa Barbara native and Laguna Blanca football coach, Lopes has served in various roles at the school since 2012 and comes into this position with a strong understanding of Laguna’s school community.

“A demonstrated leader and strong role model, he is well-poised to support and build upon the strength of our existing Middle School (grades 5-8) program,” said Head of School Rob Hereford.

When Lopes assumed the role of Laguna’s dean of students in 2015, he earned the trust and admiration from students, parents and colleagues.

“His ability to listen and make thoughtful and fair decisions are among the many assets I value about his leadership style,” said Hereford.

Lopes holds a bachelor’s degree from UCSB and a master’s from Azusa Pacific University. He and his wife Jamie, who is also an educator, are parents of children in Laguna Blanca Lower School. Their children are Rio, Gracelynn and Dane.

Laguna Blanca is a not-for-profit EK-12 co-educational, college preparatory day school. For more information, visit lagunablanca.org or contact 805-687-2461.

— Tara Broucqsault for Laguna Blanca School.