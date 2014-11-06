Shannon Carter of Santa Barbara, 1972-2014

Posted on November 6, 2014 | 8:54 a.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

Shannon Marie Carter was born in Santa Barbara, Calif., on June 20, 1972, to parents Richard Young Sr. and Terry Young.

As a lifelong resident of the area, she attended Franklin Elementary, Santa Barbara Junior High and Santa Barbara High School.

Shannon was known by many for her kind and loving heart, her great sense of humor, her goofy laugh, her beautiful green eyes, her contagious smile, and her love for Coca-Cola and the Raiders. Shannon could spark up a conversation with anyone she met, and make you feel like you had been her friend for years.

Her pride and joy were her three children, Leandra “Boo Boo” Hernandez, Eric “E.J.” Carter Jr. and Anthony “NiNi” Carter; her husband, Eric Carter Sr.; and, of course, her two grand babies, Nathan and Isabella.

Shannon enjoyed listening to old school music, relaxing and watching a good movie, watching her boys play football and spending time with her grandchildren. She was the youngest of her siblings, Robin Young, Richard Young Jr. and Kathy Young. Shannon was somebody to so many people — an amazing daughter, mother, wife, sister, grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend. Her family was everything to her.

Shannon left us too soon and will be missed dearly by all her family and friends.

The Rosary service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 6 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel, 1300 East Valley Road in Montecito. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 7, also at Mount Carmel.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.