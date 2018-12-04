Shannon Connolly Leads Dos Pueblos in Channel League Water Polo Opener

Water Polo

Shannon Connolly of Dos Pueblos had a big game against her former team, leading the Chargers to a 16-1 win over Santa Ynez in the Channel League girls water polo opener for both teams on Tuesday.

Connolly, who helped the Pirates to a CIF title two years ago as a freshman, scored two goals, had two assists and drew five exclusions.

Sophomore Kelly Meckelborg was DP's leading scorer with four goals and added two steals and a shot block. Sophomore Charlie Winter had a goal, two assists and five steals.

A total of nine Chargers scored in the game.

DP (2-3, 1-0) opens play at the Villa Park Tournament on Thursday against Yorba Linda.