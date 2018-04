Shannon DeNatale Boyd joins Price, Postel & Parma

The 165 year old firm, at 200 E. Carrillo St., describes itself as Santa Barbara’s oldest continuous business and California’s oldest law firm. — Linda Ford for Price, Postel & Parma.

With her background in civil defense, she can quickly spot issues for potential plaintiffs and defendants, and she has the corresponding skills to resolve these issues. Litigation is the last resort, and Boyd has experience negotiating to resolve matters as effectively and efficiently as possible. If litigation becomes necessary, she has the analytical skills to carry cases through trial and appeal.

Price, Postel & Parma LLP has welcomed Shannon DeNatale Boyd, as an associate attorney. Boyd’s practice involves public entity representation and civil litigation from pre-litigation consultation to resolution, including discovery, law and motion, mediation, trial and writs and appeals.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >