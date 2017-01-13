Shannon DeNatale Boyd joins Price, Postel & Parma

Price, Postel & Parma LLP has welcomed Shannon DeNatale Boyd, as an associate attorney. Boyd’s practice involves public entity representation and civil litigation from pre-litigation consultation to resolution, including discovery, law and motion, mediation, trial and writs and appeals.
With her background in civil defense, she can quickly spot issues for potential plaintiffs and defendants, and she has the corresponding skills to resolve these issues. Litigation is the last resort, and Boyd has experience negotiating to resolve matters as effectively and efficiently as possible. If litigation becomes necessary, she has the analytical skills to carry cases through trial and appeal.
The 165 year old firm, at 200 E. Carrillo St., describes itself as Santa Barbara’s oldest continuous business and California’s oldest law firm.
— Linda Ford for Price, Postel & Parma.