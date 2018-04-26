Shannon Friend Electric in SBCC Victory

College Volleyball

Shannon Friend notched 12 kills with no errors for a .522 hitting percentage on Friday night, guiding No. 3 SBCC to a 25-12, 25-16, 25-13 women’s volleyball sweep at Hancock.

It was the seventh straight win and 16th sweep in 22 matches for the Vaqueros (19-3, 4-0). Santa Barbara is 47-3 in conference play over the last five seasons. Hancock fell to 0-15 and 0-4.

Kaylene Ureno had 11 kills and Hannah Cantrell produced five kills, seven digs and three solo blocks. Karissa Mertens added five kills and eight digs. Hillary Bean, a sophomore from Dos Pueblos High, had a career-high 20 digs.

Carolyn Andrulis contributed four kills and nine digs.

The Vaqueros open the second round of conference on Wednesday when they host Cuesta at 6 p.m.