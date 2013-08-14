Shannon Marshall Joins Community West Bank as Santa Maria Branch Manager

Community West Bank is pleased to announce the addition of Shannon Marshall as vice president and branch manager for its Santa Maria branch.

Marshall has built a solid career in local banking within northern Santa Barbara County and brings extensive business development and operational experience to Community West Bank.

“Shannon is committed to community banking,” said Sean McCulloch, senior vice president and community banking manager. “She understands the needs of the local business community and knows how to deliver on those needs, utilizing over 17 years of local banking experience.”

In addition to her professional experience, Marshall is a native of Santa Maria and an active member of the community, including membership in the Vandenberg Village Lions Club, among others.

Marshall, can be reached in Santa Barbara at 805.938.1690 or [email protected].

The Santa Maria branch office is located at 2615 S. Miller St., Suite 110.

— Eric Swanson is the marketing director for Community West Bank.