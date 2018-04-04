Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 12:36 pm | Overcast with Haze 58º

 
 
 
 

Share Road With Arthritis Foundatiion Bicyclists on Central Coast

By Jim Shivers for Caltrans District 5 | September 12, 2017 | 10:40 a.m.

The Arthritis Foundation’s California Coast Classic Bicycle Ride will move through Monterey, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties Tuesday, Sept. 12 through Friday, Sept. 15.

The cyclists will use portions of Highways 1, 46 West, 101, 154, 166 and 246 during the daytime hours as they travel through the Central Coast to the Santa Barbara/Ventura County line.

In addition, the southbound No. 2 (right) lane of Hwy. 101 just south of Buellton will be closed on Friday, Sept. 15, from 7-10 a.m. to allow the cyclists to proceed safely where the shoulder width is narrow.

Law enforcement and ride officials will be located along the route to ensure the safety of motorists, participants and pedestrians. Motorists are advised to be aware of the riders as they move through the area and to share the road.

For traffic updates on other state highways on the Central Coast, call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs, 549-3318, or visit the District 5 website, http://www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/maint/road/upslo.htm or the event website, http://ccc17.kintera.org/faf/home/default.asp?ievent=1164882.

— Jim Shivers for Caltrans District 5.

 
