Shared Crossing Project Shifting Attitudes About Aging, Decline and Death

By Amanda Lake for the Shared Crossing Project | April 7, 2015 | 7:22 a.m.

Shared Crossing Project founder and Executive Director William Peters posits that if we can ease the anxiety and fear around discussions and thoughts of our own mortality, we’ll be freed up to live life more fully, with greater clarity and gratitude for each day.

“This increases the chance that our last days — whenever they may happen — may be filled with loving connection instead of confusion, family disagreements, or unexpected and unwanted medical interventions,” Peters said.

Led by he, the five-week Shared Crossing Training Program (which begins May 18) is offered at the Family Therapy Institute in Santa Barbara. In this group, pairs (such as a husband and wife, or elder parent and their adult child) participate in an exploration of attitudes around aging, decline and death. They learn communication tools that establish a deep emotional connection through the expression of wishes, regrets, and forgiveness.

Peters even shares protocols to prepare for a “Shared Crossing Experience,” where the potential exists to accompany a departing loved one just through the earliest stages of their “transition.”

The Shared Crossing Project’s mission is to help individuals and families understand how to create a conscious, connected and loving end-of-life experience. Additional groups are offered throughout the year, and can be found on its website at SharedCrossing.com.

For more information, please contact Amanda Lake at 805.883.8179 or [email protected], or visit its website by clicking here.

— Amanda Lake represents the Shared Crossing Project.

