Shark Sighted By Jalama Beach County Park Lifeguards

Jalama Beach County Park lifeguards spotted what appeared to be a large shark Tuesday morning, according to Santa Barbara County officials.

The sighting happened at 10:50 a.m. and lifeguards reported a dark grey dorsal fin that was approximately 9-to-12-inches tall, with a tail fin also visible.

The reported shark was spotted in about 15 feet of water, 40 yards offshore from the Jalama Store, county officials said.

County Parks posted warning signs at the beach, which will stay in place until 10 a.m. Friday to help members of the public make "an informed decision" about getting into the water, according to the county. The signs will stay longer if there is an additional sighting.

