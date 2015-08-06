Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 3:30 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Shark Sighted Off Campus Point Near Goleta Beach

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 6, 2015 | 10:54 a.m.

A pair of divers reporting seeing a 10-foot shark off of Campus Point at UC Santa Barbara on Wednesday, and signs warning of the shark sighting have been placed at Goleta Beach.

The shark was spotted at 10 a.m. about a half-mile east of Campus Point, according to Jon Menzies, Santa Barbara County aquatics supervisor.

“Divers at 50-foot depth saw a pretty large shark in fairly poor visibility,” he said.

The divers couldn’t identify the type of shark, but estimated that the that the length between the dorsal to tail was about six feet, meaning the shark could be about 10 feet in length. 

The shark was non-aggressive, and the divers surfaced eventually and called the sighting in, Menzies said.

Menzies said that the the pair of divers, who asked not to be identified, “were credible," dive frequently in the area, and that county staff decided to post warnings at Goleta Beach around noon to let people know about the sighting.

Lifeguards are on duty at the beach from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Menzies said that there is a now a 72-hour warning that will last into the weekend.

“It’s good to get the word out,” said Menzies.

Activities slated for Goleta Beach will still go on, and people can choose to swim at their own risk, because the beach and ocean are still open.

“We wouldn’t recommend one way or the other,” he said.  “It’s information people should have.”

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 