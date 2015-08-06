Shark Sighted Off Campus Point Near Goleta Beach

Advice

A pair of divers reporting seeing a 10-foot shark off of Campus Point at UC Santa Barbara on Wednesday, and signs warning of the shark sighting have been placed at Goleta Beach.

The shark was spotted at 10 a.m. about a half-mile east of Campus Point, according to Jon Menzies, Santa Barbara County aquatics supervisor.

“Divers at 50-foot depth saw a pretty large shark in fairly poor visibility,” he said.

The divers couldn’t identify the type of shark, but estimated that the that the length between the dorsal to tail was about six feet, meaning the shark could be about 10 feet in length.

The shark was non-aggressive, and the divers surfaced eventually and called the sighting in, Menzies said.

Menzies said that the the pair of divers, who asked not to be identified, “were credible," dive frequently in the area, and that county staff decided to post warnings at Goleta Beach around noon to let people know about the sighting.

Lifeguards are on duty at the beach from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Menzies said that there is a now a 72-hour warning that will last into the weekend.

“It’s good to get the word out,” said Menzies.

Activities slated for Goleta Beach will still go on, and people can choose to swim at their own risk, because the beach and ocean are still open.

“We wouldn’t recommend one way or the other,” he said. “It’s information people should have.”

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.