Shark Sighting in Carpinteria Sends Junior Lifeguarding Event Onshore

A shark sighting off Carpinteria City Beach on Friday sent swimmers rushing for shore, and affected summer camp activities in the area.

The shark reportedly attacked a seal near a competition between Carpinteria and Santa Barbara junior lifeguards, according to California State Parks.

The day's competition was able to continue on the sand, California State Parks said.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

