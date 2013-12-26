Shark Sighting Prompts Closure of Surf Beach

Surf Beach west of Lompoc was expected to reopen Thursday after being closed due to a Christmas Day shark sighting.

The closure — limiting all access to the beach — was imposed at about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, said Larry Hill, chief of community relations at Vandenberg Air Force Base.

The closure came after base authorities were advised of the shark sighting by Santa Barbara County officials, Hill said.

Standard procedure is to close the beach after a shark sighting, Hill said.

Surf Beach was expected to reopen at noon, Hill said.

