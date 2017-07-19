Shark Week-Themed Sale Takes Bite Out of Pet-Adoption Fees

Spin wheel to determine price of four-legged first mate

In honor of Shark Week, the Santa Barbara Humane Society is celebrating Bark Week by letting chance decide adoption prices July 24-29. The spinning wheel will tell pet adopters the price of their new first mates.

As a resource for the community, the Santa Barbara Humane Society welcomes the chance to make adoptions more affordable. Its dogs and cats are ready to chart a course outside the shelter's gates.

During Bark Week, adoption prices range from $10 off to free. The adoption fee for dogs is usually $80 and for cats it is usually $60.

These prices include spay/neuter surgery, a health examination, vaccinations, microchip with registration, temperament evaluation, de-wormer, background/personality profile, starter packet of food, and pet-care booklet.

The Santa Barbara Humane Society also appreciates donations. For more information, visit sbhumanesociety.org or call 964-4777.

— Clair Lofthouse for Santa Barbara Humane Society.