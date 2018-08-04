Witness Comeback of Great Whites With ‘Into the Shark Zone’ at Santa Barbara Maritime Museum

A screening of the film Into the Shark Zone and Q&A with filmmakers Harry Rabin and Tom Piozet will be held 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (SBMM), 113 Harbor Way.

Cost to attend the program is $10 for SBMM members, $15 for non-members.

About Into the Shark Zone: By the mid-1990s great white sharks had suffered a severe drop in population, due to overfishing, gill netting and more. To counter act their decline both state and federal protections were put in place for white sharks in 1994 and 2005.

Some 20 years later, white sharks are returning along the California coast. Juveniles, varying in length from 4 feet-9 feet long, are popping up in new nursery areas, one of them in Santa Barbara County.

Rabin has kept a close watch on them as they have returned to the local coastline. Attendees can follow filmmakers Rabin and Piozet on their journey of discovery to determine what events and conditions may have prompted the sharks’ return to the California coast.

Witness the sharks' interactions with their own species, with other local marine species such as dolphins, and with humans.

A look behind the scenes of the Weather Channel’s show, Into the Shark Zone, will be provided along with a sneak preview of the new show, Great White Junior High.

News and information on what it means to share the ocean with the sharks will be discussed in a Q&A following the film.

Rabin attended UCSB and has worked as a writer, director, cinematographer and producer on dozens of documentaries, Indie and feature films, as well as NBC’s Dateline, the TODAY Show, Nightly News, National Geographic, and the Weather Channel.

As an engineer, he has developed and built an underwater HD-capable ROV and produced large venue concerts in California, working with well-known musical artists.

His passion for the ocean and all marine life recently prompted the formation of Reef Guardians California/Hawaii, where he plays a lead role in working with scientists and researchers to better understand and solve the problems plaguing our reef systems.

Rabin also has experience as an advisor and liaison between universities, communities and government entities such as NOAA, USGS, CSULB Shark Lab, UCSB's Marine Sciences Institution, Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary, and Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary.

He has served as a media producer and advisor to the Academy of Underwater Arts and Sciences for the last five years.

Piozet, director and cinematographer, has owned and operated Home Planet Productions for more than 20 years. He has worked in virtually every genre of television and motion picture production, including documentaries, feature films, news magazines, and commercials.

Both his own and his production company’s credits are featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, Discovery Networks, National Geographic, PBS, BBC, the History Channel, Disney, Sony, and Paramount Pictures.

Piozet received a 2016 Emmy nomination for the Nepal Earthquake coverage on NBC and his widely acclaimed 2002 feature film Tibet: Cry of the Snow Lion won awards on six continents.

In the early morning hours of Jan. 9, Piozet captured footage of the dramatic rescue of a teenage girl trapped in the remains of a house crushed by the Montecito debris flow, which went viral in media around the world.

Chris Lowe, professor, marine biology and director of the Shark Lab at California State University, Long Beach, works with acoustic and satellite telemetry to study the movement, behavior and physiology of sharks, rays and gamefish.

Lowe, who holds degrees in marine biology and zoology, grew up on Martha’s Vineyard and comes from a long line of New England fishermen and whalers.

As the climate and environment continue to change, he has spoken to the media about how fluctuations in water temperatures and weather patterns have affected ocean life.

For the last 10 years, Lowe and his students have studied the juvenile white sharks of Southern California and have contributed to the field of knowledge for this enigmatic species. They have worked on the development of underwater robots to autonomously track sharks and gamefish.

