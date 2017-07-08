Sharks Captured on Camera Swimming Near Padaro Lane in Carpinteria

A school of sharks was spotted swimming lazily off Padaro Lane in Carpinteria on Saturday afternoon.
Noozhawk reader Regan Williams of Summerland captured a few images with her camera.
She said about a half-dozen of the sharks, believed to be great whites, got as near as about 20 yards from the beach before moving on.
“The sharks were beautiful, and not agitated,” she said.
The sharks were estimated to be 7-8 feet in length.
(Regan Williams video)
