Local News

Sharks Captured on Camera Swimming Near Padaro Lane in Carpinteria

School of a half-dozen finned phenoms of the deep were spotted about 20 yards offshore

A shark swims off the beach along Padaro Lane in Carpinteria on Saturday.

(Regan Williams photo)

Sharks spotted in the ocean off Padaro Lane were unfazed by onlookers drifting by in a boat.

(Regan Williams photo)

The sharks were offshore, near Santa Claus Lane.

(Regan Williams photo)

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | July 8, 2017 | 9:40 p.m.

A school of sharks was spotted swimming lazily off Padaro Lane in Carpinteria on Saturday afternoon.

Noozhawk reader Regan Williams of Summerland captured a few images with her camera.

She said about a half-dozen of the sharks, believed to be great whites, got as near as about 20 yards from the beach before moving on.

“The sharks were beautiful, and not agitated,” she said.

The sharks were estimated to be 7-8 feet in length.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

(Regan Williams video)

(Regan Williams video)

