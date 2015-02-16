Sharon Brown Named President of Santa Barbara Human Resources Association

Sharon Mercer Brown is the 2015 president of the Santa Barbara Human Resources Association, the local chapter of the Society of Human Resources Management.

Brown has been a member of SBHRA since 1989.

She has served on the board in several roles and for the past four years as chair of the Professional Development Committee.

She is the corporate director of human resources for Moseley Associates, a Broadcast Telecom company in Goleta.

Prior to Moseley Associates, she was in HR management roles in local banking and hi-tech companies.

— Kathryn McKee represents the Santa Barbara Human Resources Association.