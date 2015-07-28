Sharon Brown of Arroyo Grande, 1947-2015

Posted on July 28, 2015 | 1:24 p.m.

Source: McDermott-Crockett and Associates Mortuary

Sharon Brown of Arroyo Grande passed away July 13, 2015.

She was 66 years old, born Oct 11, 1947.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McDermott-Crockett and Associates Mortuary, which can be reached at 805.569.2424.