Sharon Brown of Arroyo Grande, 1947-2015

Sharon Brown of Arroyo Grande passed away July 13, 2015.
She was 66 years old, born Oct 11, 1947.
Arrangements have been entrusted to McDermott-Crockett and Associates Mortuary, which can be reached at 805.569.2424.
Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 6:20 pm | Fair 69º
Sharon Brown of Arroyo Grande passed away July 13, 2015.
She was 66 years old, born Oct 11, 1947.
Arrangements have been entrusted to McDermott-Crockett and Associates Mortuary, which can be reached at 805.569.2424.
Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.
© Noozhawk | All Rights Reserved.
This copy is for your personal, noncommercial use only.
Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.Sign Up Now >