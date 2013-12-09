Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 8:30 pm | Fair 77º

 
 
 
 

Sharon Green to Cover ‘30 Years of Yacht Racing Photography’ in Lecture at Maritime Museum

By Lindsay Sullivan for the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum | December 9, 2013 | 6:13 p.m.

Sharon Green
Sharon Green

The trademark photography of Sharon Green, “who shoots to thrill,” captures the true essence of competitive sailing at the highest levels. Whether hanging from helicopters or clinging to chase boats, she knows how to freeze the action and preserve its energy in a single frame.

Green will present a slideshow of images from 30-plus years of ultimate sailing in a presentation titled "Ultimate Sailing — 30 Years of Yacht Racing Photography Lecture" at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan 16 at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way. A members-only reception will begin at 6:15 p.m. Note that the lecture will be paired with a theater exhibit of her photography.

The cost of the presentation is free for members and $10 for non-members. To register, click here or call 805.962.8404 x115. (Please register for tickets early to guarantee admittance.)

She will talk about the rigors and challenges of her unique specialization in competitive yacht racing photography and the creation of her brand Ultimate Sailing. She will share some of her behind the scenes stories of working in the world with yachting’s elite as well as discuss the changes in camera equipment and the transition of photography from film to digital.

Green has been capturing electrifying images of performance sailing for more than 30 years. Her annual Ultimate Sailing calendar, featuring the highlights of competitive sailing, is eagerly anticipated by yachting and photography enthusiasts worldwide. She has been published in major boating publications, both locally and internationally, since she first took up a camera while still in high school.

In recognition of her extraordinary accomplishments in photography, Green was awarded an honorary master’s degree from the prestigious Brooks Institute in Santa Barbara, where she lives with her daughter, Michaela, and son, Kieran.

Green says she is happiest when she is on the water or hanging from a helicopter in search of the elusive image that can be called "Ultimate Sailing."

“My greatest satisfaction is when it all comes together — the anticipation, the planning, the organizing, the traveling, the epic conditions — to create a thrilling photograph," Green said. "The pursuit of ‘Ultimate Sailing’ images never seems to grow old. Three decades and I still love the challenge of creating memorable images for my clients and the calendar.”

— Lindsay Sullivan represents the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

 

