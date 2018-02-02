Sharon Michelle Vaughn, 1961-2018

Posted on February 2, 2018 | 7:26 p.m.

Source: Matthew G. Wallace

Sharon Michelle Vaughn, 56, of Santa Barbara, left us suddenly on Jan. 24, 2018, the result of a car accident that also claimed the life of her longtime companion Anthony “Tony” Romasanta Jr.

They were returning home from Mammoth Mountain having spent an enjoyable time skiing together.

An old soul, Sharon had the most pure of intentions, coupled with some mischievousness. Playful and loving, her friends regarded her as the life of the party — always up for anything.

Born on Christmas Eve of 1961 in the front seat of a station wagon on the way to the hospital, Sharon remained full of surprises and one step ahead throughout her life.

Raised with six brothers and sisters in Choctaw, OK, and then Bellevue, WA, she remained “the glue that holds our family together,” staying in touch with all her siblings and keeping everyone up-to-date, according to her brother Jody Hansard of Santa Barbara.

Joining Jody here in 1987, Sharon always retained her soft southern accent and gracious manner.

In 1989, with Casey Crawford of Santa Barbara, she had her only child, Amy Crawford. A single mom, she was able to show Amy other perspectives in life, the value of work, perseverance and saving, yet still allowing her to make her own mistakes.

Sharon maintained a brilliant balance and proudly raised a well-rounded and thoughtful young lady.

After a brief battle with cancer, Sharon recovered fully through a showing of strength, perseverance and good humor — reflective of her strong and loving character. She was a steadfast ally to friends facing the same battle.

A dedicated employee at RC Electronics, Sharon worked there for many years until her recent retirement.

An avid SCUBA diver, Sharon loved the beach and the ocean, often boogie-boarding while Amy surfed. Her seashell collection spanned the beaches of Hawaii, Mexico and Costa Rica, where she vacationed with her partner, brother, daughter and many friends.

Sharon loved singing along with Journey into plastic spoons with her friend Holly; chocolate lava cake; playing golf and poker; trips to Las Vegas with “the girls,” and attending the theater.

A voracious reader, she enjoyed a nightly ritual of a good book and a bubble bath. She loved cooking at holidays for all the “orphans” and “thrifting” with her girlfriends and daughter.

She always put herself out there and wasn’t afraid to go anywhere alone, meet new people and try new experiences.

Sharon joins her parents Norman and Barbara Vaughn. She leaves behind her only child Amy of Santa Barbara, and siblings Jody Hansard, Kathy Brashear, Sandra Hansard, Nicolas Vaughn, Lynn Vaughn and Barry Vaughn, and many nieces and nephews.

A joint memorial service for Sharon and Tony will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, at Calvary Chapel in Santa Barbara.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara, www.bcrcsb.org.

Sharon’s beautiful, kind and compassionate spirit will always be remembered.