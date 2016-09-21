Sharon Verlyn Apple of Santa Maria, 1931-2016

Posted on September 21, 2016 | 9:19 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

In loving memory of our mother

Sharon Verlyn Apple, age 85, passed peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, at Amalia's Residence, an assisted living facility in Santa Maria, Calif. Mom succumbed to Alzheimer's disease after a long battle.

Sharon was born July 17, 1931, in Lyons, Kansas. She was born to Kenneth W. Anderson and Edna V. (Trowbridge) Anderson. Mom was their only child.

Her mother Edna had a dance studio where she taught lessons. Mom learned to dance at a very young age and continued her love of dancing her whole life. If there was music, she would dance.

Sharon had a favorite aunt and uncle, Elsie and Louie, who didn't have any children so she was spoiled by the two. They continued to spoil all three of Sharon's children.

Sharon's grandparents the Trowbridges had a farm with all sorts of animals. Elsie and Louie would take her there for visits. That's where her love for animals started. She passed that love down to her children. Sharon's youngest daughter Benita, along with a village, has a rescue for all kinds of animals.

After graduating from high school, Sharon met the love of her life and future husband, William (Bill) Earl Apple. Sharon loved to tell the story of how she met dad on a warm night in Lyons Kansas.

Mom and her friend Beverly were walking to town to get an ice cream when a blue convertible pulled up next to them and asked if they wanted a ride.

There were two boys in the car and one was Bill. Mom says "it was love at first sight." From that night on, they were inseparable. They married in a small church in Lyons, on Oct. 23, 1949.

After marriage, Sharon and Bill moved to Wichita, Kansas, where they started their family — Susan, Robert and Benita. Bill landed a job with Beech aircraft and Sharon stayed home with their three children.

The family moved Santa Maria in 1960 when Bill went to work for Lockheed at Vandenberg Air Force Base. Sharon went to work for Crocker bank and later owned and operated a Beauty Salon located in the Vandenberg Inn.

It was in Santa Maria that the family found a permanent home for the next 14 years.

In later years Sharon and Bill moved to Silicon Valley when Bill was transferred by Lockheed. Sharon went to work for Wells Fargo bank. After a few more years they both retired and decided they were gypsies at heart, so they bought their first of three motor homes and began their journey around the United States.

Arizona was their favorite place, so they decided to move there. Sharon loved all the big red rocks. She had a fetish for rocks. She would collect them from all their travels.

Arizona is where Sharon found her new hobby and love, painting. She was a quick study at her newfound hobby including water color, acrylic, and oils. She was very prolific until Alzheimer's hampered her abilities. After Bill passed away in 2011 the family brought mom back to California.

Our mom will be remembered as a strong, loving, fun spirit. She was also warm and friendly, with a big heart and infectious laugh. She was also adventurous, as evidenced when she would take the family 442 Oldsmobile out for a ride and drag race with others; she thought that was a hoot.

To all who know Sharon, our mom, they would remember her smile and the twinkle in her eyes. We will always remember mom as someone who would support us no matter what.

Sharon (mom) is survived by her children: Susan L. Brown (daughter), Robert D. Apple (son), Benita Dale (daughter). Richard W. Dale (son-in-law); six grandchildren Jake Malkin, Maria Malkin (wife), Charissa Rivas, Lacey Apple, Wyman Apple, Eddie Silva III, Julie Silva (wife), Clint Silva, Keith Silva (husband).

She also has four great grandchildren: Daria, Ava, Eddie lV and Elliot; and two step grandchildren Cole and Luke.

Our family would like to extend our gratitude to all the staff at Amalia's Residence for their attentiveness and loving care. We would especially like to thank Amalia and Dexter for the love they showed our mother. It will never be forgotten.

In addition we would like to thank Hospice of Dignity Home Health for your love and compassion. Also the Wisdom Center (Life Steps) for having such a wonderful place for our seniors to go, thank you.

At mom's request, there will be no service. She always said no tears just have a wing-ding of a party.

In lieu of flowers: please make donations to Dignity Home Health Hospice Santa Maria, 739-3830 The Wisdom Center (Life Steps) Santa Maria 354-5326,

Alzheimer's Association.

