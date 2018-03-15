Sharron Lee Reichard of Santa Barbara, 1945-2018

Posted on March 15, 2018 | 6:42 p.m.

Source: Peggie Reichard

Sharron Lee Reichard, of Prineville, Oregon, passed away on March 7, 2018, with her family by her side in Santa Barbara following a brave fight against cancer.

Sharron was born to the late Herb and Viola Hicks, October 10, 1945, in Washington State. Sharron was one of eight siblings.

At 17 years old, Sharron moved to Claremont, Calif., where in 1962 she met Buddy Byron Reichard. Sharron fell in love with not only Bud but his two sons, Brent and Bruce, from his previous marriage.

Sharron and Bud were married in 1966. Sharron was the proud mom of Brent and Bruce and found much joy in motherhood. In 1969, Sharron and Buddy moved their family to Goleta, Calif.

Sharron started a long, successful career working at Thrifty’s Drug Store (later becoming Rite-Aid) at the Fairview, Goleta location. She truly enjoyed working with her co-workers and being part of the small-knit community.

In 1977, Sharron lost her loving husband in a tragic plane crash in which she was severely injured.

After the accident, Sharron continued to live in Santa Barbara with her sons and eventually moved to Sonoma, Calif. There, she continued to grow in her career and was the regional sales manager for cosmetics for Rite Aid.

Sharron’s career later took her to Prineville, Oregon where she continued to work at Rite-Aid and until she retired in 2013.

Sharron was a dog lover and upon retirement devoted her time to her dogs and her local Humane Society. The last few years you could always find Sharron there with the dogs, walking them, bathing them, feeding them, surrounded by dogs vying for her attention.

She loved to go camping with her dogs, Abigail and Benjamin, and often brought them on the road trips to Santa Barbara to visit her sons and her beloved grandchildren.

Sharron bravely faced a tough battle with cancer this fall and never gave up her positive, selfless attitude. She was a fighter and a survivor, and her family was blessed to have her move back to Santa Barbara with them for her last days.

Sharron is survived by her sons, Brent and Bruce Reichard; her daughter-in-laws, Julianna and Peggie Reichard; her four grandchildren, Bennett, Isabella, Alexandra and Mason Reichard; and her siblings, Barbara (Doug) Vershaeve and Peggy (John) Zambori.

She was predeceased by her parents and siblings, Herb Hicks Jr., Viola Huston, Eva Jensen, Millie Ringer and Charlotte Clark.

A private graveside service will be held March 22, 2018 at the Santa Barbara Cemetery, where Sharron will be buried next to her husband Buddy Byron.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of the Ochocos, Prineville Oregon.

The family would like to extend sincere thanks and gratitude for the Visiting Nurses and Hospice of Santa Barbara for the wonderful care Sharron received.

— Peggie Reichard