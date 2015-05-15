Monday, June 18 , 2018, 11:29 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Business

Shave It Inc. Founders Named 2015 California Women Business Owners of the Year

By Shave It Inc. | May 15, 2015 | 4:27 p.m.

“If you’re going to walk on thin ice, you might as well dance!”

Words to live by from Shave It Inc. founders Karen Bain and Lisa Kudirka, who recently danced their way out of the state Capitol with the prestigious 2015 California Women Business Owners of the Year award presented by the National Association of Women Business Owners-California.

This honor is bestowed annually upon one outstanding woman-owned, California-based business in recognition of excellent leadership and business acumen, which makes the honoree an inspirational role model to other women business owners throughout the state. The California Women Business Owners of the Year award is quite an honor considering that NAWBO-CA represents the issues and interests of more than 1.3 million women business owners in California.

“This recognition is a testament to Karen and Lisa’s gutsy determination, resounding business success and generous community involvement,” said Diane de Mailly, president of NAWBO Ventura County, who attended the ceremony in Sacramento along with other NAWBO Ventura County members. “They are an inspiration to our chapter members, our community, and to women business owners across the state.”

Bain and Kudirka opened Shave It in 2006 with a well-made, well-executed product — shave ice, which they first tested and honed for two years among their combined six kids, neighborhood children and local students. The result of their “product testing” is shave ice (this is not your county fair snow cone) that is the consistency of freshly fallen snow then drizzled with mouthwatering syrups the two of them created, all nestled atop the inside scoop of creamy high-quality ice cream.

Importantly, their concept for Shave It was to create a culture not just a product. Shave It Inc. includes trendy stores, hip Mobile Ice Vans and the “Foster a Miracle” foundation fulfilling wishes for children in the foster care system. Now, nine years later, the Shave It phenomenon has grown into a tribe of shave ice enthusiasts that Karen and Lisa fondly call their, “Shave It Nation!”

As woman business owners, Bain and Kudirka’s vision, passion and a whole lot of “cool” ideas are “shaving” the way for women entrepreneurs through out southern California. Shave It Inc. now oversees eight shave ice stores, six of which are franchised by women. Karen and Lisa are inspirational leaders who challenge women to go for their dreams, to “think outside the cone!”

As Kudirka says, “Women have passion. We help them see that taking risks is OK. We tell them, ‘C’mon, fight like a girl!’”

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 