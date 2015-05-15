Shave It Inc. Founders Named 2015 California Women Business Owners of the Year

“If you’re going to walk on thin ice, you might as well dance!”

Words to live by from Shave It Inc. founders Karen Bain and Lisa Kudirka, who recently danced their way out of the state Capitol with the prestigious 2015 California Women Business Owners of the Year award presented by the National Association of Women Business Owners-California.

This honor is bestowed annually upon one outstanding woman-owned, California-based business in recognition of excellent leadership and business acumen, which makes the honoree an inspirational role model to other women business owners throughout the state. The California Women Business Owners of the Year award is quite an honor considering that NAWBO-CA represents the issues and interests of more than 1.3 million women business owners in California.

“This recognition is a testament to Karen and Lisa’s gutsy determination, resounding business success and generous community involvement,” said Diane de Mailly, president of NAWBO Ventura County, who attended the ceremony in Sacramento along with other NAWBO Ventura County members. “They are an inspiration to our chapter members, our community, and to women business owners across the state.”

Bain and Kudirka opened Shave It in 2006 with a well-made, well-executed product — shave ice, which they first tested and honed for two years among their combined six kids, neighborhood children and local students. The result of their “product testing” is shave ice (this is not your county fair snow cone) that is the consistency of freshly fallen snow then drizzled with mouthwatering syrups the two of them created, all nestled atop the inside scoop of creamy high-quality ice cream.

Importantly, their concept for Shave It was to create a culture not just a product. Shave It Inc. includes trendy stores, hip Mobile Ice Vans and the “Foster a Miracle” foundation fulfilling wishes for children in the foster care system. Now, nine years later, the Shave It phenomenon has grown into a tribe of shave ice enthusiasts that Karen and Lisa fondly call their, “Shave It Nation!”

As woman business owners, Bain and Kudirka’s vision, passion and a whole lot of “cool” ideas are “shaving” the way for women entrepreneurs through out southern California. Shave It Inc. now oversees eight shave ice stores, six of which are franchised by women. Karen and Lisa are inspirational leaders who challenge women to go for their dreams, to “think outside the cone!”

As Kudirka says, “Women have passion. We help them see that taking risks is OK. We tell them, ‘C’mon, fight like a girl!’”